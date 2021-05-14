To the editor:
I wanted to send a note about the recent Young Professionals of DeKalb County Community Engagement Fair. On May 11, 2021, the Young Professionals hosted a Community Engagement Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
I first want to thank everyone who participated in this event by setting up a booth: Habitat for Humanity of NE IN, YMCA of DeKalb County, Alliance Industries, Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater, Early Ford V-8 Museum, WorkOne, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Junior Achievement serving DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, Image of Hope Ranch, Sonshine Ministries, Purdue Extention-DeKalb County, DeKalb Pregnancy Center, NeighborLink of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Community Orchestra, DeKalb County Community Foundation, St. Martin's Healthcare, Inc., Better Together Auburn, The Gathering, Auburn Main Street, DeKalb Chamber Partnership and DeKalb County Young Professionals Group.
This was a great event and I thank everyone who attended to learn more about the non-profit organizations serving in DeKalb County and how they might be able to use their talents to help them. The list above is a lot to read, but the reason I wanted to list them all is to show that these non-profits are all serving the communities that we live in and all of them are looking for volunteers and different types of assistance.
With it getting nicer out, maybe you were not able to come to this event, but please take a chance to check out these different organizations and how you might be able to help them with their mission. Together we can continue to build a great community for ourselves and the next generation!
Thank you again for everyone who attended, all the great organizations that participated, the YMCA for sponsoring and hosting the event and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership for allowing us to have it!
John Davis
Community Involvement Chair
Young Professionals of DeKalb County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.