To the Editor:
Recently, the three major candidates for the Republican nomination for governor of Indiana, Senator Mike Braun, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and businessman Eric Doden appeared at a forum in Angola. Lieutenant Governor Crouch is quoted as saying, "As governor I refuse to let Indiana become a California, a New York and Illinois or even a Wisconsin." She goes on to say that she wants to "protect our conservative values." Well. Perhaps some comparisons would be in order.
Of the four states she mentioned plus Indiana, which state has the highest per capita income? That would be California. Indiana has the lowest. Perhaps Indiana does better in terms of education. Which of these states has the highest percentage of college graduates? That would be New York. Indiana has the lowest. How about health care as measured by, say, life expectancy? California is the highest, Indiana is the lowest. Infant mortality rates? California's is best, Indiana's is worst. Obesity rates? New York is best, Indiana is worst. There are numerous similar comparisions.
Maybe income, education and health should be included in "conservative values."
Perhaps all the candidates should spend time talking about their plans to improve Indiana and to make it, at least in some ways like those other states.
Ellen Powers
Pleasant Lake
