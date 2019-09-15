To Richard Yoder, whose spirit of volunteerism earned the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 2019 Heart of Gold award. For the past 17 years, Yoder has been a fixture at the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County.
To Scott Derby, engineering administrator for the City of Kendallville, who will make his second Miles for Myeloma fundraising ride in honor of Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who has battled the disease since 2016. Derby was the top fundraiser in the 2018 ride, collecting $3,300.
To two Kendallville residents who earned near-perfect scores in the annual Kendallville Car Show — Greg Minnich for his 1955 Ford Thunderbird and Jennifer Hornberger for her 2016 BMW All Electric.
A reader submits a high five to the East Noble High School athletic department for the hospitality shown to a group of residents from Orchard Pointe Health Care Campus at the East Noble football game on Sept. 6. The guests were given VIP seating along with complimentary popcorn and hot chocolate, as well as a great view of the Knights’ victory.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.