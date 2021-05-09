25 years ago
• A Community Concert series kicked off in mid-April in a concert featuring a 12-member group of singers, dancers and musicians performing “How the West was Sung.” The exciting production number in included authentic sets, costumes and instruments from country music’s romantic and rowdy origins to today’s western movies and musicals. Performances were held in the DeKalb High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.