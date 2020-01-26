To the editor:
I want to express my appreciation to all the volunteers that help with Windmill Winter Wonderland, and make it the show that it is, because it is getting to be the event people are coming to year after year to see the breathtaking illumination of lights. Family traditions and memories are made and that is one of the special things about this time of year.
It’s hard to imagine it was our 16th year, and all the volunteers that have been associated with the event all through the years. From the beginning to this day, it is overwhelming the support we have received from our community and surrounding communities.
Thank you to Pro Fed Credit Union for donating a new elf/piggy bank display to our Christmas collection. Other new displays were created that were very unique and that’s one thing about this lighted display show, it changes every year adding new to the picture.
A special thank you to those who make monetary donations towards renovations of displays and Santa gift bags for the children, it lights up their faces.
We always appreciate the help from these organizations: Delta Epsilon Chapter Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Rotary and East Noble National Honor Society.
We thank Independent Full Gospel Church for performing the true meaning of Christmas by presenting a Live Nativity scene.
We thank Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time from the busy North Pole and putting a smile on hundreds of children's faces and greeting them with open arms.
We also thank Dave and Carol Schellenberg for their generosity of donating two bikes and a toddler gift for giveaways and the Independent Full Gospel Church for the Bible’s and gift certificates giveaways. These acts of kindness are very special to our Christmas event.
Kitchen goodies to eat and crafters are also a vital part of spreading good cheer throughout the evenings.
We also thank WAWK 95.5 the Hawk, The News Sun and the Noble REMC’s Indiana Connection for helping us promote our two-weekend Windmill Winter Wonderland.
This year's raffle winners are Ron Coleman — $1,000, Sue VanGorder — $500, Doug Younce — $250 and Harry Hamlin — $150. The winners of bikes were Ollie Shortridge — boys bike, Hailey Coy — girls bike, Tyler Leighty — big bike and the toddler gift winner was Nora Hall.
Independent Full Gospel Church drawing winners were Birdie Smith — $100 Kroger gift card, Dolly Deetz — $100 Walmart gift card and the Bible winners were Tim Bruce, Rachel Lash, Nikki Gulick, Nathalie Bryant, Kyle Harshbarger and Kim Beiswanger.
Congratulations to all winners.
Again I thank each and every one of you that help with this event in some way because whatever task you might have done it helped us have one of our best years ever and I am looking forward to 2020 to make it even better. Thank you very, very much!
Pam Younce
Windmill Winter Wonderland Coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.