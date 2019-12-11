To the editor:
Thank you, Eckhart Public Library staff!
What a long 2 1/2 years it has been since the library was damaged! Many people in the community have asked when the library will open at the main campus again. It has been a long and difficult journey for the community. In addition, it has been a long and difficult journey for the staff as well.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library encourage everyone in the community to take the time to personally thank the library staff. They have suffered the agony of this situation with grace. Daily questions from the patrons about the situation have been answered, but not easily. They have hoped for the best but are dealing with the worst.
We would like to take the time to thank all the library staff for their patience and perseverance: with their patience in shuffling books and materials because of lack of space and with their perseverance in always looking for ways to improve patrons’ experience and make a positive impact.
The final stage of this journey is coming, but there is much work to be done. Moving yet again and waiting for the final puzzle pieces to come together. Setting up the new library will take time. New books, new systems, new space, new problems! But the library staff are as determined as anyone to get everything going.
So, if you have the time, go to the genealogy building and thank them! Go to the Teen Library and thank them! Go to the temporary location in the Kroger plaza and thank them! Go to those behind the scenes you cannot reach and thank them!
From the Friends of the Library Board, we thank you! We love working with you! We appreciate all of your hard work! We are grateful!
Friends Board Members
Lynette Ebert, Pat Kobiela, Keeley Glasper, Loraine Hartranft, Ann Green, Amy Douglas, Richard Shankle, Galen Eberhart, Heather Miller, Andrea Kern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.