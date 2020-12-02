To the editor:
Fun fact about Butler, Indiana. You can fly a Confederate flag in your yard or hanging in your window but you cannot park your car in your yard. Parking your car in your yard is against city ordinance of Butler and can be met with pricey fines.
I've lived in Butler for a long time now and seen many cars parked in yards but as of today, Nov. 30, 2020, I along with other people of Butler were given a warning to move our cars to our driveways or pay the fine.
Is this Butler's ordnance chief doing his due diligence or just trying to raise money for the town so they don't kick him to the curb?
Codey Ross
Butler
