To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Greg Lantz for reelection for school board.
Greg has proven that he is a man of integrity who truly wants what's best for DeKalb students and our community. I know he will continue to serve the school system with the same passion he has the past four years.
While serving on the school board he has collaborated when possible, and most importantly, he has refused to roll over when doing so would be detrimental to the future of the schools.
He has hung in there while not getting much input on his thoughts of challenging the board and administrators to reduce their costs to be more effective at spending each dollar. There are times he has asked for information and never received it. It's hard to understand what is going on if you don't know the facts.
We live in a time of testing, significant mandates from the state and federal governments, and significant fiscal challenges. It's time for DeKalb to step up to the plate.
I do not want business as usual. Lets demand better communication and collaboration on our school board. The time is now!
Join me in casting your vote for Greg Lantz (At Large).
Joe and Teresa Ellert
Waterloo
