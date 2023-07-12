To the Editor:
Are you ready to take your business to new heights or get your new business off and running? Don't miss out on this golden opportunity! Join us on Wednesday, July 12th at NCPL — Avilla at 6 pm for a game-changing session.
What You'll Learn:
Discover valuable resources catered to your business needs.
Explore services that will jumpstart or expand your business.
Uncover revolutionary tools to revolutionize your operations.
Harness the power of business support services to ensure your success.
Take a leap toward entrepreneurial success! Empower your business dreams and transform them into reality. Be a part of our workshop and tap into the resources that will elevate your business to new heights!
Light refreshments will be provided. This event is brought to you by NIIC, SBA, WEOC Women's Business Center, and Avilla Area Chamber.
Don't miss out — Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowerbiz-workshop-small-business-support-tickets-652208100987?aff=oddtdtcreator
Kevin Kelly
Avilla
