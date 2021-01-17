To the editor:
How about some good news for a change.
2020 was … 2020, but Common Grace Ministries did not let that stop us from serving our neighbors. When they couldn’t come to us, we went to them. We have worked closely with the Health Department to ensure that we are keeping our staff and neighbors safe. We flexed with every Executive Order, CDC guideline and Health Department recommendation. We continue to work with the hospital and Health Department to connect people in quarantine with food and supplies. If 2020, could throw it at us … it did! However, you rallied around us so we could rally around our neighbors! Thank you so very much!
As the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit (SASEU) for Noble County, we had no idea how the bell-ringing would go. You, Noble County, gave to your neighbors as you always do! When key campaign people landed in quarantine in the middle of it all, others stepped in and brought it home! It was more challenging to get ringers this year, but those who rang, rang more! The total for the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign is $45,545.82! That’s $3,022.72 more than 2019! Well done Noble County!
So where does that money go? 10% of the funds go to the state SASEU to pay for our SA checkbooks, advertising and administrative support. We work hard to keep the other 90% here in Noble County and we did that again in 2020 in the following ways:
• Avoided evictions and utility disconnections by assisting with rent and utilities.
• Provided assistance with medications.
• Gave people access to jobs, housing and resources by updating state issued identification.
• Provided 600 Tools-for-Schools kits to elementary students throughout Noble County.
• Purchased in-room activities and equipment for our skilled nursing facilities so residents who are isolated have positive activities to occupy their time and support their well-being.
• Provided grocery checks to community-dwelling seniors.
• Provided computers and/or tablets to skilled nursing facilities so residents are able to communicate virtually with their families while remaining safe and healthy.
• Provided four computer stations, two printers and four desk chairs to the Council on Aging for the technology center in their new facility. They will assist community dwelling seniors with computer-related tasks.
• We can also provide disaster assistance for fire, flood and wind damage.
We ask churches, organizations, businesses, schools and individuals to take the Take-A-Day Challenge. That’s where a group or person agrees to schedule the full 11 hours for a single day at a single location. If there are no ringers at Kroger in Kendallville, Owen’s in Ligonier or Miller’s in Rome City, the kettles are not available and zero money goes in. At Walmart about 60% more goes in when the kettle is attended. We have not been able to get enough ringers to have a kettle in Albion so we lost that location for now.
We have a random draw from the names of the Take-A-Day groups. That name is posted on a perpetual plaque in our office. This year’s random draw winner is P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County. These students take two locations for a full day at the same time!
We also have a Take-A-Day high kettle award that is a traveling red kettle bell. Last year’s winner defended it well this year! Kudos to First Christian Church who gets to keep the traveling kettle bell with a one-day, single-kettle total of $2,932.35!
I am proud to be a Noble County native where we know how to help our neighbors. Thank you for your prayers and for investing in us by ringing, scheduling and donating so we can keep investing in our neighbors. You are the hands and feet of God and we wish you well-being and a peaceful 2021!
The Rev. Angie Kidd
Executive director of Common Grace Ministries
SASEU chair for Noble County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.