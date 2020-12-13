Within the past six months, my grandparents have both been moved into assisted living homes. Throughout this transition and other interactions with hospital care recently, my family has seen first hand the effects of the health care system in our own lives.
We have personally experienced how high payments and lack of transparency have hindered our ability to make informed decisions. This, along with the past election, has heightened my awareness of the amount of reform needed in health care in order to fit the needs of all Americans.
At the 1944 State of the Union address, Franklin Rooselvelt articulately spoke that “the right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health” is a right for all citizens of America. Currently, the opposite is being shown as a governmental priority. Forty-four million people are still uninsured. The United States spends nearly double per capita on health care than any comparable country, yet the access and impartiality in coverage is severely lacking.
In order for America to thrive, health care reform is needed to expand comprehensiveness, increase affordability, end discrimination, and provide care that is focused less on the economy and more on the prosperity of Americans.
While the comprehensiveness of health insurance has come a long way, companies are still under attack for the lack of breadth behind their plans. Before the Affordable Care Act, mental health services were vaguely covered under insurance. The ACA paved the way for thorough mental health services and care, that includes the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of a mental health condition or substance abuse disorder. Services are covered as follows: behavioral health treatment, counseling and psychotherapy. Under this same scope, rehabilitative services are also covered under the ACA including physical therapy, speech therapy after a medical condition and habilitative services for children (such as speech therapy).
Under the ACA, discrimination became virtually impossible for companies to get away with. ACA Sec. 2705 states the prohibition of “discrimination against individual participants and beneficiaries based on health status” (The Affordable Care Act, 66). The law ensured that individuals with pre-existing health care problems were not charged exorbitant amounts based on their medical condition. Before the ACA, it was legal to refuse coverage to a patient with a pre-existing condition or drop a client because of a developed condition.
It is argued that the most prominent issue health care is currently facing is the accessibility of health care for eligible individuals. Many Americans are misinformed about the options they have regarding health care. If an individual does not know where to find legitimate health insurance, not only will they receive sub-par care, there is potential to be scammed out of a significant amount of money. The “Healthcare Marketplace” was invented to solve this very problem. The Healthcare Marketplace is a search engine style system where individuals can search for reliable health care plans to determine what works best for them. The Marketplace can also be very helpful in helping people to compare coverage and affordability.
Along with the ACA creating the Healthcare Marketplace as a resource, the Healthcare Marketplace certified Qualified Health Plan was also established. The QHP is a comprehensive plan that is specifically in line with all amendments in the ACA. The QHP follows established limits on cost-sharing: such as deductibles, copayments, and out-of-pocket maximum amounts. Similar to this, another innovation that has aided in catering to more people, was the creation of the Health Savings Account, a tax-advantage account for individuals with a high-deductible health plan to help save for medical expenses, pay for in-home visits, help to manage chronic illness, and take advantage of market-based innovations. As the health care market continues to restructure, quality excels for all Americans.
Health care reform has been widely acknowledged as a hot topic in recent politics due to the recent election.
In addition, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, health insurance premiums have doubled within the last half-decade, making finding an affordable health care plan impossible for many Americans. As of 2018, 27.5 million Americans were uninsured, putting those individuals at a 40% increased risk for death and decreasing national productivity.
While politicians and their chosen parties may not agree on how to go about creating lasting health care reform that benefits all Americans, it is evident that when individuals have access to comprehensive and affordable health care, they are able to live longer and more fulfilling lives.
Claire Weiss is a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla, online at oakfarm.org. Data about health and health care in the U.S. and around the world can be found at usafacts.org and ourworldindata.org.
