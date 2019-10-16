To the editor and Auburn voters:
The upcoming city election is the most important in recent memory. An entire generation has been born, grown up, graduated and started families during Norm Yoder’s tenure. Auburn has grown, prospered and become the envy of many other small cities under more than 20 years of conservative Republican leadership. Auburn is a outstanding place to live, and was recently named the 13th best city in Indiana* to live and raise a family. Why would we want a major change in direction?
I’ve been privilege to serve in appointed and elected positions for over 19 years. I know what the mayor’s job entails, what skills and experience are necessary to be the successful CEO of a city of 13,000 residents. I’m writing to endorse Mike Ley as unquestionably the one candidate qualified to lead our city. Mike has the executive experience to manage Auburn’s nearly 200 employees, $90 million budget and millions of dollars in assets. Mike will build and improve on the successes we’ve achieved and provide a wise and steady hand of experienced leadership.
Experience matters! Mike has worked in state and county government positions, and served as a City of Auburn department head for 13 years. He was Mayor Rohm’s assistant for eight of those years and handled many responsibilities when Mayor Rohm wasn’t available. He knows how the city works, he knows how the departments function. He understands how to deal with the “alphabet soup” of regulatory agencies to get things done. He has relationships with our Republican county, state and national elected officials to collaborate on issues with local impact. Mike owns a multi-million dollar company. He knows how to manage people, resources, complicated projects and budgets. He’s definitely the person I want at the table negotiating contracts for purchasing electric power or garbage pickup, setting priorities for Auburn’s $90 million budget, and spending our tax dollars wisely! Mike understands the city’s first responsibility is providing services and infrastructure to its residents — fire and police protection, streets, electricity, water, sewer, snow removal, parks and recreation, garbage pickup. Mike has the expertise to direct those operations and lead the city from his first day in office.
Solutions matter! Mike’s initiatives and agenda are clear — no buzz words, no blue sky, just practical, doable projects with plans already on paper. Permanent public restrooms downtown, addressing 100-year-old water mains, beginning the process of a railroad underpass on the south edge of town, a Youth Advisory Council, Citizens Academy, sidewalk replacement program, five-year street and thoroughfare plan, 10-year capital improvement plan are just a few of the real projects Mike will initiate as mayor to make Auburn an even better place to live and work.
Community matters! Mike has been an enthusiastic and effective advocate for Auburn for many years. He has contributed countless volunteer hours to United Way, the Fair Board and many other local organizations, as well as donating labor and resources for many community projects.
Values and party matter! Candidates don’t represent a political party by accident! Mike is a proud Republican. You’ll see the Republican logo on all his campaign material. More importantly, you’ll see those conservative values in his everyday life, leadership and decision making. He’ll gladly share his views on issues like faith, gun control, immigration, and sanctity of life. Don’t let anyone tell you those issues don’t matter locally.
Auburn is already a wonderful, vibrant, welcoming community. Mike Ley has the right experience, skills and vision to lead our city to new levels of success. Mike needs your vote to make it happen! Please join us in casting a vote for Mike Ley on Nov. 5.
Mike and Marion Watson
Auburn
