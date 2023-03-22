Editor's Note: This letter is in response to Todd Young's article on the Agribusiness page on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
To the Editor:
Is this the same Todd Young that won't do interviews, town hall meetings or show up for debates? Why should he, when The News Sun gives him half of the Ag Page for a political rant? Put this on the Editorial Page where it belongs.
Poor Todd getting “bareknuckled” by the attempt of government to protect what is left of our wetlands and clean water.
He rolls out a sob story about a farm family in central Indiana. In one paragraph he says, “Our farmers don't want to clear the land or harm its creeks and streams. They want to take care of the soil.” Yet five or six paragraphs prior, this farm family wants to “run a small business helping farmers and counties with drainage installation, ditch digging and land clearing to improve water quality and soil health.” Wait, is that Bambi jumping from ditch to drainage installation looking for a farmer to kiss? Don't think so.
This water goes from tile to county ditch to rivers (Elkhart) and on to places like West Lakes, which flood worse year to year. Who needs wetlands if you can't putt a boat on them?
When it comes to the EPA and other regulations, the Trump administration tossed all that aside and now look at the “cooked” land and water in Ohio. Thank you train wrecks. Maybe that trucked out toxic dirt can be wetland fill and squeeze in another acre or two of beans. Put that in your food chain and eat it.
Lastly, Todd says, “our farmers feed the world”. Open up those baby blues and look around. The whole world feeds the whole world, the U.S., Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, China, etc.
Jeff Reed
Wawaka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.