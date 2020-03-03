To the editor:
After reading the letter from Roxanne Annis I feel I need to write also. She brought up a very real problem in our county.
How many more CFOs is the county going to allow? In one mile of our farm there are now three hog CFOs with plans from our neighbor to build two more with a total of 4,400 hogs. Within 1/2 mile of us there are four duck and chicken houses all built within the last five years.
The stench from these hog houses is terrible and they make a mess on the road when they have traffic coming in and out. The owners never make an effort to clean the road.
I am certain not one person on the planning committee or any of the commissioners live close to any of these or they wouldn’t be so quick to give their OK to them! These committee members all need to visit when the liquid manure is being applied to the fields. Like Roxanne I love being outdoors, having my windows open and putting my laundry out.
I realize these houses bring on big tax dollars and that’s one of the reasons they are allowing them, not taking any of us that have lived at our homes for years. For us we’ve lived here 50 years.
You may think this doesn’t affect you but at the rate they are building these it’s only a matter of time before you have one in your back yard!
Linda Roy
Ligonier
