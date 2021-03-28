To the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, which again has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums. The museum initially was accredited in 1997.
To former Steuben County Republican Central Committee Vice Chair Mary Martin, who has been elected to serve as secretary of the Indiana Republican State Central Committee.
To Noble County residents who recently completed a “Monster Mural” that will go on display in the Community Learning Center, representing various aspects of life in Noble County. The project was conceived by Carmen Johnson, an East Noble High School graduate and current senior art student at the Cleveland Institute of Art.
To two equestrian teams from Shipshewana who earned top honors at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association regional competition. Fox Run Dressage team riders, ranging in age from 9-19, are Sami Scigouski, Katie Whittern, Hannah Mast, Saige Wheatley, Delaney Williams, Reagen Reeves, Madden Stemm, Evan Martin and Alisyn Tetzloff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.