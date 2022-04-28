To the editor:
Congratulations Amanda Steward Charles ... for running an honorable, positive and factual campaign for county commissioner. I’m looking forward to saying congratulations on your victory the evening of May 3.
I’ve been very encouraged to see the amount of support for Amanda as we’ve been out at many events around the county. So many of our friends are ready for a positive change, ready for experienced, informed, knowledgeable county government willing to work together, finding solutions for today and a vision for the future. Amanda Steward Charles is the right person for the job.
Amanda is the most experienced and knowledgeable candidate, with 10 years as an elected official and legislator. She has an established track record of conservative, well-reasoned decisions. She understands how good government works, understands the complexities of government finances and tax policy. She has a proven reputation for listening to all sides, not just those who agree with her. She’s willing to seek the advice of experts when necessary, research the facts and understand the issues before making statements and decisions. I know Amanda will always have the best interests of DeKalb County in mind.
Most importantly, Amanda understands that isolationist policies are detrimental to our county. She understands success comes from everyone in the county, cities and towns working together, as well as collaborating with our neighbors in regional efforts when appropriate.
Please join me in electing Amanda Steward Charles as our next county commissioner and saying “Congratulations Amanda and DeKalb County!" on May 3.
Marion Watson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.