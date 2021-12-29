To the editor:
On behalf of the Ligonier Lions Club, I just wanted to say "thank you" to everyone who came and supported the club by purchasing fruit recently. The support was very much appreciated as proceeds will go to help the Ligonier and West Noble community.
"Thank you" also to everyone for their patience and understanding for the late start due to problems that were beyond the Lions Club control. Once the fruit arrived, the last two weeks were very successful.
"Thank you" to Sheryl Prentice of The News Sun for the articles placed in the paper, Tom Marsh of Ace Hardware for the use of the parking lot, Lion Jerry Sprague for the use of the trailer, Morris Durham of Ligonier Telephone Company for the use of the forklift and parking lot to unload the semi once the fruit arrived. One more "thank you" to Mother Nature for having good weather for the fruit sales.
Harlan Hite
Ligonier Lions Club member
