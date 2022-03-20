90 years ago
• The state tax board today sanctioned a temporary loan of $7,000 at 2 per cent by the civil city of Kendallville to the school city of Kendallville. The loan is for ninety days and is to be redeemed early in May. The loan was necessary to pay teachers’ salaries and general expenses in the operation of the schools. Much of the school money is tied up in closed banks of the city and no school funds are available until the first taxpaying period ends. James Showalter, tax board chairman, expressed surprise that the city was able to obtain money at this time with an interest rate of only 2 per cent. He said that an interest rate of 6 or 8 per cent was necessary for most loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.