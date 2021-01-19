To the editor:
Shame on The News Sun and shame on its editors for choosing to publish John Stossel's attack (Saturday's Opinion page) on our school teachers at a time like this.
Our teachers in northeast Indiana have kept our schools open at a risk to themselves without even being offered the virus vaccine.
David Hockley
Kendallville
