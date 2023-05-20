25 years ago
• A brisk wind, just right for windmills, and sunny skies welcomed more than 100 people who came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mid-America Windmill Museum on Allen Chapel Road on the east side of Kendallville. With 16 working windmills (and seven or eight more expected by fall), exhibits and a video, the museum tells the story of windpower and mechanisms that have made life easier during the past 2,000 years. Flint & Walling of Kendallville was a leading windmill manufacturer and its windmills were found in dozens of countries throughout the world.
