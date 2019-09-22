If nearly two-thirds of students fail a test, you might want to look for the reason.
You could blame the students. You could pin it on poor teaching.
Or maybe something is wrong with the test.
In this case, we’re not talking about a weekly quiz in some teacher’s math class. The test that saw so many students failing is the new ILEARN, which reportedly cost Indiana nearly $40 million.
Indiana recently released results from the first ILEARN test, taken last spring by students in grades 3-8.
Only 37% of Hoosier students passed both main sections of the test — math and English/language arts.
Among 13 school districts in the northeast Indiana communities we cover, only three districts scored above the state average — Westview, DeKalb Central and Fremont.
State officials said they expected a decline in scores, because ILEARN is more difficult than its predecessor. Maybe it’s a bit too tough. Surely 63% of our students aren’t failures.
If Indiana were to apply its A-F rating system for school districts, based on ILEARN, more than half would receive a D or F. State officials have assured they won’t use the ratings this year.
School administrators quickly began bashing ILEARN in the same way they scorned the ISTEP+ it replaced.
Criticism began at the top. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said the 2019 ILEARN results “do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools.”
Local school officials joined the chorus.
East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said her district “believes standardized tests such as ILEARN do not appropriately measure students’ potential, growth and achievement.”
“Millions of our tax dollars have been wasted on testing in Indiana, in addition to the days and hours of instructional time that have been lost due to the statewide exam,” said West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast.
“The testing process in Indiana is broken, costs millions of dollars, and has no relevance — as the scores do not reflect student learning,” said Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed. He asked, “Why should we continue to have faith in a system that continues to fail both students and educators?”
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Director of Curriculum and Instruction Cyndi Nusbaum pointed out the obvious.
“MSD educators are providing the same quality instruction. Students did not decrease in their academic abilities,” from one year ago, Nusbaum said. However, ILEARN scores came in significantly lower than ISTEP+ scores from 2018.
More than 80% of the students tested by ILEARN were the same ones who took ISTEP+ the year before. They did not suddenly forget what they know.
In recent years, a growing number of educators have been questioning the whole point of massive statewide testing. The testing fad began a couple of decades ago with a call for “accountability” in public education. Lawmakers wanted to see if schools were doing their job efficiently, considering they take up half of Indiana’s state tax dollars.
As they lost faith in ISTEP+, many local school districts began spending extra money on their own tests — given more than once a year, with faster results than the six-month gap in the state’s test.
Let’s hope the critics of statewide testing have become loud enough to be heard in the capitol buildings at Indianapolis and Washington.
“We are hopeful that the new sense of urgency swirling around state testing will lead to an improved system for our students,” Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Superintendent Tonya Weaver said. “As Gov. (Eric) Holcomb stated, our teachers and students deserve consistency and continuity in how they are being measured.”
