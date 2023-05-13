Indiana had a good one in state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that Box would be retiring from the job on May 31.
Box came into office in October 2017, and could have no clue of what would be waiting for her come March 2020. As COVID-19 arrived in Indiana and began to impact everyday life, Box was Indiana’s go-to public official during the pandemic.
Yes, Gov. Eric Holcomb is technically the chief executive of the state, but Holcomb had no qualms about stepping back, turning the microphone over to box, and letting her years of expertise in health care and her role as the state’s public health leader.
During the pandemic, Box was Indiana’s primary source of information about COVID-19, Indiana’s response to it, efforts being made to marshal resources, bolster statewide health networks and stomp out misinformation. She did so — daily at a point when the governor was hosting five-day-a-week briefings for the public — with facts and a level-headed demeanor any Hoosier would expect of their own doctor.
Box always sidestepped the politics in favor of the medicine, keeping her focus on the data, reports from providers on the front and actionable items that Hoosiers could try to keep themselves and others from getting sick.
Following the pandemic, Box helped lead the governor’s Public Health Commission, to study the state’s public health network to look for areas of improvement and aim to address shortfalls to make Hoosiers healthier and be better prepared if/when the next public health crisis hits the state.
State health commissioner isn’t a job most Hoosiers ever have cause to think about, but when coronavirus struck, Indiana was well-positioned to have such a competent administrator in place to lead and support the state in its response.
We expect Box’s legacy will continue as the health commissioner job will be turned over to chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who worked side-by-side with Box throughout the pandemic, and exemplified a similar bedside manor.
While there are some who will always view the pandemic as some kind of hoax, scam or scheme, for the rest of us, we made it to the other side thanks to the tireless efforts of leaders like Box and Weaver, who did the best they could to protect health and life across Indiana.
Thanks for your service, Dr. Box.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
