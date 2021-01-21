To the editor:
I am writing in response to a column written by Steve Garbacz, The News Sun editor, titled “Letter to a (former) reader,” that appeared in the Opinion section of last Tuesday’s Herald Republican. The former reader he addresses in his column is Marlene Jessup, who on the same day wrote a letter expressing her disappointment in Mr. Garbacz’s reporting in a recent news piece about Sen. Todd Young. In that article Mr. Garbacz wrote, “Trump and Republicans have alleged, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities invalidated the results from multiple swing states that Trump lost narrowly in the 2020 election.”
In her letter, Ms. Jessup felt the editor’s choice of the phrase “without evidence” was unresearched and politically-charged, and she and her husband cancelled their long-running newspaper subscription as a result. Many local readers likely shared her feelings.
However, my letter today is not about presidents, elections, evidence, or politics left or right. My real concern is with editor Steve Garbacz’s public reaction to his reader of 25 years.
Although Mr. Garbacz naturally has the right to defend himself and his writing, I was greatly disappointed by the condescending and sarcastic manner by which he addressed Ms. Jessup. Mr. Garbacz, please do not write off everyone who disagrees with you as foolish. Not all of them think that “the color of grass is black and blue pinstripes” as you suggested. When they have real questions or concerns about your reporting, please refrain from saying that you won’t “waste time going down that path as I’m well aware it goes nowhere fruitful.” And loyal readers like Ms. Jessup do not deserve an eight-paragraph lecture on why receiving their local newspaper is important.
Your readers are intelligent people with informed opinions just like you. We are conservatives and liberals and independents — and all of us have feelings. Just like you, we like to feel that we are heard and respected. We all realize, Mr. Garbacz, that editing a newspaper is a difficult job, one that constantly invites criticism and stirs important debate within a community. But you are also a professional, and no concerned reader deserves belittling and sarcasm from you. Right, left, and in between — all of our subscriptions pay your salary. And I feel you owe Ms. Jessup — and the many other readers who agreed with her position — an apology.
Michael Reinhold
Crooked Lake
Angola
