90 years ago
• The sound of a strange whistle heard yesterday and today in Kendallville, is that of the whistle which has been installed at the municipal electric light and water works plant in the city. The whistle will be sounded each day at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Don Deibele, chief engineer at the plant, states that the whistle will be sounded, exactly on the second of the designated hours, making it possible for persons to obtain the correct time in setting time pieces.
(0) comments
