To the Editor:
What comes to mind when you hear “solar fields”? You might think of a 20-30 acre lot with rows of solar panels. What if it was 100 acres? What if it was 1,000 or 3,000 or more? What if your house sat somewhere in that 3,000 acres? What if the company who owned/operated the solar project wasn't even from your state? What would you want to know about the “Commercial Solar” coming to your county? As we are looking at “Commercial Solar” in Noble County, what are the questions we need to know? Several times, we have asked the Plan Commission to consider “Home Depreciation” of adjacent homes. Something along the lines of a “Home Value Guarantee”, to be carried by the operating solar company would at least give some security. It doesn't matter if you spent $90,000 on your home or $900,000, as soon as construction begins on 100 acres or more of solar panels surrounding your home, it will immediately lose much of its curb appeal. Since we don't know exactly what properties will be included in this project, will buying a home in Noble County even be a safe investment?
What about toxic or hazardous material? The current ordinance does not mandate that the project owner report damage within the site to neighboring homeowners. If you do your research you will find that each panel can hold 1-14 grams of lead depending on the manufacturer. Typically every acre will hold about 2,000 panels. If you do the math, that means that every acre will hold at least 4 pounds of lead within the panels. In the country, we get our water from wells that can be impacted by what happens on our neighbors property. If we don't know about damage and exposure of hazardous materials, how can we protect ourselves? Furthermore, even the very little protection in the current ordinance, has no guarantee of being transferred over to a new owner if the developing company were to sell it.
What about the cost of decommissioning these panels? It is interesting to note that if you wanted to put a wind farm in our county, you would be required to put all the money for decommissioning those turbines into an escrow account. Our ordinances on wind farms states that this is “In order to provide the greatest possible financial assurance that there will be sufficient funds to remove the utility grade wind turbine systems and to realize the site.” In fact it is so adamant about this that is goes on to state, “There shall be no alternative to such an account, a surety bond, letter of credit, or other financial promise shall not be accepted.” Don't we want that kind of security for the thousands of acres that will be turned into solar fields?
Does wanting your county to be safe make you “anti-solar”?
Olivia McGahan
Wawaka
