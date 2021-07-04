To the editor:
Heritage Days in Garrett has been going on for decades. In the last 25 years it has become a larger community event with a grand parade, a car show, a chalk walk, a youth beauty pageant, live entertainment, a talent show, a pancake breakfast, fireworks, games and great food options.
We were unable to have the event in 2020 and the operation of the event has been turned over by the long-standing committee to Mayor Fiandt and a new committee to coordinate.
Four women have been at the heart of this gala for over 20 years and deserve the credit for the success it has become. There are many other names of people who have been involved over the years but these four women have invested time all year long to plan and organize the activities. I would like to extend my thanks to: Carla Smith, Pat Wiant, Kim Culbertson and Sue Carpenter, for the great work they have put into this event over the years and for a well-deserved rest.
I would also like to wish Mayor Fiandt and the new committee the best in their efforts to continue to manage and grow this event.
Mark S. Fogt
Auburn
