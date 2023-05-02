To the Editor:
The Noble County Parks and Recreation Board Hosted Spring Summit at Augusta Hills Learning and Recreation Community Center at 2080 W. C.R. 300 N, Albion, IN 46701, on Wednesday, April 26.
Over 30 different stakeholders in outdoor recreation attended the three hours summit the Noble County Parks Board hosted. This was the first of two summits the board will host in 2023. Beginning at 9:15 am was a half hour of networking, refreshments, and door prize entry for the stakeholders. This year’s spring summit began with opening remarks from parks board president Jeff Boyle welcomed everyone, thanking the hosts and board members for putting on the summit and reminding all the attendees of the mission of the Noble County Parks Board. Jeff encouraged active participation and collaboration as collaboration and new activities are the spring theme. Then, hosts Augusta Hills LRCC’s Julie Gerver, Facility Manager, gave a brief overview of the history, services, programs, and rental opportunities available at Augusta Hills. Julie also has a brief facility tour, including the gym, recreation spaces, grounds, and the exterior barn to be used for future programming.
Representatives from a wide range of stakeholders were in attendance, including Acres Landtrust, Augusta Hills LRCC, Albion Parks, Albion STAR Team (Avila Parks sent a report unable to attend), Chain O’Lakes State Park, City of Ligonier, Elkhart Township/Wawaka Community Park, The Community Foundation of Noble County, Blue Fox Farms LLC, Strand Nursery, Future Ligonier Alliance, Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site, Great Indiana Golf, La Otto Community Park, Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, Ligonier Parks Department, Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center, Metzger Dairy Inc, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Noble County Planning Commission, Noble County GIS, Noble Trails, Noble County Parks Board, Stone's Trace Historical Society, Triad Associates Inc, and Visit Noble County.
Aligning with the Noble County Parks board master plan and mission, Grace Caswell briefly opened the floor to hear about the stakeholder’s goals and desires for more kayaking and water-based activities. Caswell then segued into a more extended discussion about the thrilling potential for self-service kayak kiosks to be placed in strategic parts of the county to meet the rental needs of residents and visitors. The stakeholders desired more details, and further talks about this opportunity will be followed up in the May Noble County Parks Board Meeting at Be Noble Inc, 110 S. Orange St., Albion, Indiana, on May 24, at 6:30 pm.
During the breakout session/round tables, Scott Allen facilitated a deep and meaningful dialog. The conversation centered on a wide variety of topics, including engaging teens and young adults in programming/festivals; leads for contractors and engineers to take on large and small projects in parks and outdoor spaces; tree protection and replacement strategies: data collection and survey tools to gage residents/visitors wants/needs from the parks, greater access to and updates to county-wide asset mapping- with more small and large scale printed copies available as well as a QR code to scan to the digital map on the county website; building teams and leagues for children, youth, and adult sports; volunteer recruitment; water trails, wayfinding signs; park advocacy; transportation for sports leisure travelers like golfers; dog parks in the communities/towns/cities both the current stock and plans; wrapping up with a discussion about maximizing natural resources with nature programs, classes, workshops, nature playgrounds, obstacles courses, and natural environments.
The Annual Summits allow for the Noble County Park Board to continue to develop the skill sets of our various stakeholders in marketing and promotion, access and awareness, funding, etc., to provide more awareness and benefits to the end users of the county’s broad recreation offerings. The Noble County Parks and Recreation Board would like to thank all the stakeholders in attendance, those who helped plan and organize the summit, and Augusta Hill LRCC for hosting!
President Jeff Boyle, Vice President Diann Scott, Secretary Grace Caswell, members W. Scott Allen, P.E., Dr. James Haddock, John Metzger
