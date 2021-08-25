To the editor:
Your Aug. 20 story “Fremont violates law in executive board meeting” was disappointing, distasteful and misleading. It was not based on any public complaint but trying to elicit one, a stirring of drama where there wasn't any, and a crying to state attorneys simply because you got uninvited to a brainstorming session.
Consulting with your Press Association general counsel also does not validate your opinion of an open door “law violation” as the title claims. The entire article comes across as more self-serving story-making than informative journalism.
Fremont Community Schools continues to communicate COVID updates to parents, and were very transparent in their purpose for last week’s unscheduled meeting, what they would be discussing, and made it clear there would be no official business happening. Unfortunately, we're in a pandemic environment right now that has changed dramatically from when action plans were written by schools months ago, and a lot can change even in 48 hours. We have an elected board to take action in these cases, and they deserve to have uninterrupted time to consider new COVID information. State law doesn’t explicitly spell out these situations because we’ve never been here before.
Further, what is to be gained by questioning the lawfulness of this meeting in front of a judge? You are asking someone to put our children and their education at risk this year by challenging and stalling out changes that could make things safer and more academically sound if we would need different protection measures, more quarantining, less intermingling of students, and more virtual learning than originally thought. It is wrong to make this all about masks and vaccinations, and pitting opinions against each other there, when plans for educational continuity are also a huge concern and need revisited. Did you even consider the potential consequences of a lengthy legal battle not allowing a school district to modify their COVID action plan? We are still facing a lot of unknowns, and a lawsuit locking us in to only what we knew in the summer could be devastating for both the health and learning conditions of our students going forward. Or is that OK as long as you have more "news" to write? It’s truly disheartening that our local newspaper would sabotage a school district and endanger kids for their own gain because a reporter had hurt feelings when “turned away.”
To The Herald Republican and community, please, consider not dragging down our school leaders during these ongoing unprecedented times and difficult decisions. I'm saddened that this school year might not be as normal as we had hoped, but as a parent, taxpayer and health professional, I am grateful to our FCS administration and board for their communication and foresight in this climate and for being proactive instead of reactive.
Dr. Kara Heine Laughlin
Fremont
