25 years ago
• East Noble senior basketball players, Josh Treesh, Zach Wolf and Nick David, introduced the Knight Time reading program to students at Kendallville Central School this week. Members of the EN basketball program will visit district elementary schools this month to encourage students to read at least 15 books by March 15. Those who do will earn a ticket to an East Noble home basketball game.
(0) comments
