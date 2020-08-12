To the editor:
Coping with COVID-19 this summer has been difficult for everyone and especially the performing arts. Excelsior Youth Theater has been working on “Fractured Fairy Tales,” 14 short scenes based on tongue twisters, nursery rhymes and fairy tales. We have rehearsed in my backyard to allow for social distancing.
Instead of performing these scenes to a live audience, we have filmed them all and will be releasing them on Excelsior’s YouTube channel this Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. At the same time, we will be hosting an outdoor viewing of these scenes at the James Cultural Plaza. The public is invited to attend and watch along with us. There will not be an admission price for this, but we would gladly and gratefully accept any donations you would kindly give.
Excelsior would like to thank the Auburn Arts Commission for partially sponsoring this activity. Please join us at the James Cultural Plaza this Thursday at 7:15 to meet our very talented cast. Bring your own chair to sit on. If you have any questions, contact me at (260) 413-3747 or kentdjohnson76@gmail.com.
Kent Johnson, executive director
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater
