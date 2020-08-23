High Fives
Vicki Inniger writes: “A High 5 to the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Dept. for the newly constructed tennis/pickleball courts at Bixler Lake. On Thursday, Aug. 13, 13 adult pickleball players inaugurated the new courts. A great time was had by all. A huge thank you to the Park Dept.”
To Auburn resident Jayce Wilcox and his helpers for organizing a father-daughter dance Friday at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn. The first-time event turned out to be a huge hit, attracting a couple hundred dads and their dressed-up daughters to dance and enjoy concessions. More than three dozen local businesses and individuals donated to the event.
To Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, whose volunteers distributed yard signs honoring military veterans who were scheduled to go on flights to Washington, D.C., this year to see monuments to their service. The flights have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Garrett citizens and organizations who staged a parade of nearly 50 vehicles, fire trucks and motorcycles to brighten the second birthday of Kenzlee Knight, who has been battling cancer since the age of 6 weeks.
