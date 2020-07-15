To the editor:
Warning! I recently became a widow and have found a great injustice within the banking system.
In case you are not aware, when you receive your Social Security income and it is direct deposited into your account, you are being paid a month behind. For example, the payment you receive in June is for May. My husband died on June 21 and his May social security income was deposited on June 23, two days later. It is banking policy to return to the Social Security Administration any deposits made to his (our) account after the spouse dies, despite the fact that the payment was made for May when my husband was alive.
I had previously called the Social Security office and the person I spoke with said I was to keep that deposit. I never dreamed that the bank would have an opposite policy and opinion.
Since the bank is fully aware that the payment is for the previous month, the policy of the banking system needs to be changed to returning funds after one month of the death of their spouse in order to allow the surviving spouse to receive money that is rightfully due to them.
When I informed the Social Security office of the bank's action, they said they would send forms to fill out in order to claim his money. They said the process would take three months.
This is a grave injustice and an unnecessary hardship on the surviving spouse, who is dealing with new responsibilities as well as the emotional burdens. It seems the bank is more concerned with the Social Security office than the rights and needs of those they serve in their bank. Are they hoping to make it so difficult on the newly bereaved that they don't attempt to reclaim money that is rightfully theirs?
I felt I should share my experience so that others would be informed. I am not the only one who has experienced this.
Maybe if enough people complain at their bank, then this policy would be changed and a wrong would be made right.
Certainly this should be worth the time and interest of those policy makers who claim to serve the interests of their constituents in the political realm.
Joyce Summers
Garrett
