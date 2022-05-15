To the editor:
After reading the article, Arguments for and against Roe v. Wade, I was astounded to see what I have been concluding about America. I too, am anti-abortion, and will attempt to talk any family member out of such a decision, but, I am also pro-choice, because as a man, ultimately, it is the woman's decision that counts.
I am astounded to see my ex-party, that screams about protecting the Constitution, not following the First Amendment. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” should apply to judges as well.
In his opinion, Judge Alito states, “Some believe fervently that a human person comes into being at conception and that abortion ends an innocent life.” Several problems here, the first being, it is religion that is driving this. All through Mr. Getts' letter, he talked about faith. Judge Alito also used faith in his determination, although he tried to make it more about states' rights. Funny how he lied to Congress during his confirmation.
I don't care how fervently you believe, that is your choice. I do care when you interrupt the rights of others to their bodies' autonomy. If my son needed blood, there is no way the law would force me, my wife, daughter, or any other family member to give blood. We would of course, but the law would not allow force. The same should apply here. I don't care if it is the father, mother, grandfather or grandmother, they do not have any possession of that woman's body, nor do they get a say. Your religion does not give you any rights over others, period.
I am sorry for Mr. Getts' grief, but just as he didn't have say over that fetus, he doesn't have any rights over others. The anti-abortion people know this, which is why they go out of their way to make it look as grisly as they can, and to feed on our civility.
The new and improved GOP need to start looking hard at this battle, as it may come back to bite them.
Tim Schlotter
Kendallville
