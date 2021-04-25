To the editor:
We want to share some of our basketball memories, following the March 20 column by Terry Housholder about state tournament memories. (The column was headlined: Hoosier Hysteria memories — 50 years ago today.)
Basketball was of great interest to our family, too. My dad, Dale Guthrie, played for Albion on the winning team, graduating in 1927. He went on to teach and coached 7th and 8th grades at York Center school, also with outstanding teams. He was official score keeper for county sectionals played at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville. Those were the days!
My farm boy husband played for my dad and also for Albion-Jefferson (The Trojans) all four years of high school. He graduated in 1954 and earned MVP in that year. He and three of his classmates got to attend the 1954 state finals game played at Hinkle Field House. (It was called Butler Field House in 1954.) History was made that year. We have the March 20, 1954, ticket that looks like March 20, 1971. Admission in 1954: $3.
Fifty years after the 1954 game, the Milan team were grand marshals in the A-C-D Festival Parade. We were on the corner and as they turned, I yelled to them. I pointed to my husband and said, "He was at your game." He yelled back, "He's as old as me."
Some years later a business in Auburn was holding an auction and included in the auction was a poster of the Milan team and all their signatures and the jacket they had been awarded. My brother and son were both there for the auction but neither knew the other was in attendance and they were bidding against each other. When someone called their attention to it, they realized it was an expensive keepsake. We have that poster, too.
I have in my keepsakes a picture of Dale Guthrie in his 1927 basketball uniform and also a picture of my husband, Jim, with his 1954 team, along with the ticket and poster.
The story has another memory from when we visited Madison, Indiana. I don't remember the year. The Rippys were friends from Howe. We became friends when we were square dancing. They retired and went to Madison to be curators at the Masonic Home on the river. She was known for her herb gardens and as the hat lady.
We decided we would go visit them. They wanted to take us to supper when they closed. We agreed to wait and visited the lovely gardens. They drove and we headed north past the Jefferson Proving Grounds and finally arrived at our destination. Milan, Indiana. They remembered Jim had been at their winning 1954 game. The restaurant was all in memorabilia from the team and I think the "Hoosiers" movie. It was a great addition to our unplanned vacation to see all the places. Good memories for us old folks.
Jim and Linda McCoy
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.