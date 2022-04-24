To the editor:
In response to the recent Associated Press article “Abortion training under threat for numerous med students, residents,” abortion training in med schools is being limited due to recent laws or bills putting new limits on the procedure.
Some pro-abortion medical students are up in arms about this because, according to the AP a 27-year-old nursing student (daughter of “pro-feminist” parents) wants to protect the right to reproductive choices for her two young daughters.
Just what does “reproductive choices” mean? If a woman gets pregnant, hasn’t she exercised her God-given right to decide to have a child? If she does not want to get pregnant there are many "reproductive choices" as well.
Or does “reproductive choice” mean if you get pregnant you can decide if you want to continue or end the life of the child you have inside?
I’m really confused, as a mother of three with eight grandchildren, I have always understood my “reproductive right” was to either get pregnant or not. All women already have this God-given right! Why does a baby have to die because its mother got pregnant when she really didn't want to? Where are the "reproductive rights" of this unborn child who will never be given the choice to get pregnant or not?
Abortion not only kills a child, it also has long-lasting negative effects on the mother, father and family.
Oh, not to mention the 27-year-old nursing student is providing training and classes on how to perform a standard medical procedure used in abortions. Now, that’s a scary thought. I'll bet she feels really good about carrying on her "pro-feminist" cause. The abortion industry is the farthest thing from being "pro-feminist"... it actually advocates the death of other people as a fundamental right.
Shelley Pulver
Angola
(0) comments
