To the editor:
Non-profit organizations and churches, despite COVID-19, are still in our communities serving people in poverty and crisis. Typically they rely on volunteers. Unfortunately many organizations are lacking volunteers these days. And I get it; it can be risky to be out in the community with a virus about.
Virus or no virus, people are in still in need. As a society we should not give up on those in need even in difficult times. After all, if you ended up in dire straights, wouldn't you want someone to have mercy on you? So check out all the fine organizations here in Northeast Indiana to find one that fits with your passions and goals. One such organization is Project Help. Call 260-665-9697 to leave a message. Make a difference in someone's life.
Paula Thomas
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.