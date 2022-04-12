To the editor:
Have you ever been hired for a job without being interviewed by the employer? I haven't. Yet that's exactly what happens when we taxpayers hire government via election. For a two or four year job!
Yes, candidate websites, Facebook pages, meet and greets, and testimonials provide us insight, however voters gain more information if candidates sit for recorded debates or interviews. It's easy with current technology to post such videos online for all voters to access. The county political parties can help ensure such media is available to all.
Two contested primary races, county commissioner and sheriff, are top level jobs for DeKalb County. All voters deserve to hear directly from the candidates how they will handle the challenges these positions must address daily. Candidates should be willing to provide this access. If they are not, ask yourself why.
Would you hire anyone, for any job that affects your life, who refused to answer any relevant questions you may have?
Informed voters will benefit us all. Let's make DeKalb County voters the most informed in our region.
Suzanne Drerup Davis
Chairwoman DeKalb County Democrats
