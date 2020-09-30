To the editor:
Americares, Walgreen's and St. Martin's Healthcare are teaming up for the 2020 flu season!
Thanks to Americares, local Walgreen's pharmacists will administer flu shots at St. Martin's Healthcare this October. This event is open to our patients and the surrounding community. We hope to serve those with the greatest need with two dates to choose from.
Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m.
There is a suggested donation of $10 (if possible). To sign up, participants must-have: photo ID, piece of mail, 2019 taxes or four weeks of pay stubs. For those with medical insurance, please bring insurance card information.
All are welcome, but space is limited! Please call (260) 357-0077 to sign up.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
