What Others Say Feb 5, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Los Angeles Times, Jan. 29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Statewide read includes Eckhart Public Library Angola one of Indiana's best Main Streets Winter weather reality might return to northeast Indiana Carroll roster shines in regular-season finale Carroll senior nominated for Student of the Year Community Calendar Carroll prep sports roundup Visiting Nurse, Family LifeCare join forces Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo WN elementary schoolers saved from carbon monoxide poisoningTwo arrested in connection with November robbery of a Shipshewana hotelWood sentenced to one year on probationPolice using new drug detection toolWolcotville 'shirtless robber' still at largeDr. Rachel LinkMan accused of child molestingGarrett schools attracting inbound transfersAuburn native competes on ‘The Biggest Loser’Jennie Short Images Videos CommentedDr. Rachel Link (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Statewide read includes Eckhart Public Library Angola one of Indiana's best Main Streets Winter weather reality might return to northeast Indiana Carroll roster shines in regular-season finale Carroll senior nominated for Student of the Year Community Calendar Carroll prep sports roundup Visiting Nurse, Family LifeCare join forces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.