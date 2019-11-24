A 1914 Studebaker Touring Car was added to the Gallery of Indiana-Built Cars at the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum in Auburn. It was purchased for the museum’s permanent collection with funds provided by Mr. and Mrs. George Witwer of Kendallville and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sutton of Wilmington, Delaware, in memory of Mohler Studebaker Witwer, the father of Mr. Witwer and Mrs. Sutton.
