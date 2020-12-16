To the editor:
First let me say that the president's own attorney general as well as his election cyber security expert have both said there is no evidence of any fraud that would make any difference in the 2020 election.
Second, the Supreme Court twice decided election issues overwhelmingly against the president as well as state and other federal courts somewhere to the tune of 50 or so cases decided against the president. Trump's three Supreme Court picks all went against him twice as well as many other judges that he has sent to the bench.
Third, while Trump,his lawyers and other Republican Party operatives were publicly out selling their claims of fraud, especially on the Fox, Newsmax, OANN and other extremest far right networks and platforms with bogus, extremely misleading, ginned up evidence, that very same so-called evidence was pretty much never presented in any court. Not even to the Supreme Court. People, this is the very basis of their deceit on all who want to believe them. The reason is very simple. Because if the lawyers knowingly present a case they know to be untrue to any court they can face disbarment and even possibly go to jail. So they tell their lies in public to fool their own base then go to court and hope that judges will rule for them not because they have made their case but because they are Republican.
Fourth, just because months before the election the president declared mail-in ballots suspect simply did not make it so. Mail-in ballots have been used in some states for many years relatively trouble-free. Per the Constitution, states are free to make their own election laws and state courts to interpret them. As for the late swings in the count, we only have Republican legislatures to thank for that. In the states in question by law, those mail-in ballots were not allowed to be counted until after the election. Given the fact that Trump told Republicans not to vote by mail, they didn't. Common sense should tell us all that’s why they favored Biden by a large margin as was the case pretty much everywhere in the nation.
Perhaps the time has come for the Republicans around the country to do some real soul searching and ask yourselves if where you’re getting your information is giving you the truth, or are they filling you with political propaganda disguised as news to control your thinking just like the Big Brother we were all warned about in George Orwell's “1984” book. I would suggest to all that any media, whether it be for either party, is not a reliable source of news but rather a propaganda machine intent on causing us all to think and feel how they want us to. This is truly not American.
We have crossed a very dangerous threshold here in America where many members of the elected Republican Party have decided to ignore their constitutional oath of office and replace their highest allegiance from the country to Trump and the Republican Party. A wise Republican recently said you cannot hate democracy and love America at the same time. That’s because the two are inseperable. Over 150 million Americans spoke. Over 80 million said they want Joe Biden to be president. He won 306 Electoral College votes, which Trump himself said was a landslide. It’s time to move on because the people have spoken.
David Williams
Garrett
