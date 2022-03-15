To the editor:
I have no words to describe my disbelief in the DeKalb County government. You can't postpone the future.
Ready or not it will land on your door step. Leaders, real leaders, plan and prepare for the future. That's their job!
Here is reality. The West coast has huge fires and potential earthquakes. The Southwest is in a drought. The South is in the grips of serious climate change. Huge increases in hurricanes and severe storms. The East coast has seen an uptick in severe weather.
So where is American industry turning to for safety?
We are sitting in the middle of it. The corn belt. No earthquakes, hurricanes, huge fires. Our winters, overall are milder year after year.
They are coming, and states and counties that are not prepared, will be left behind.
I though there was some kind of master plan, 10-year plan, five-year plan. To prepare this county for the future. There appears to be nothing.
Then when it is suggested that a plan be in place, members of the commission say no.
I repeat, you can't postpone the future. You need to prepare or face the brunt of the consequences.
James Redmond
DeKalb County
