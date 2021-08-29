25 years ago
• Ian Barnard of Kendallville and Rachel Gillespie of Ligonier finished as second runners-up in the first Archway Little Miss and Mister Contest held at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 12:22 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.