To the editor:
This is the time of year when canned food drives abound, red kettles sit at the entrance to every grocery store, and annual appeals flood our mailboxes. After all, this is the season for giving and I encourage everyone to donate to others whenever possible. What many of you may not know this season is that there is a need for meat in our local food agencies and you can make a difference! Do you have a cow that has stopped milking? A pig that isn’t thriving and won’t bring a great price at market? Perhaps you have even felt the pressure of inflation yourself on feed for your livestock and need to reduce the size of your herd? Do you hunt? Is there a reduction zone nearby that you can hunt throughout January? Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with local meat processors to help “meat” the need and you can too by donating livestock, deer, or funds to give meat to the hungry in your own community!
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s mission is to make a positive impact on the quality of life for Hoosiers by providing nutritious meat to hunger relief agencies within Indiana one pound at a time. Our vision is to ensure all Hoosiers have access to good quality, nutritious meat (protein) in order to create a stronger, healthier Indiana. Since our founding, we have paid the processing fees for over 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 8 million meals throughout Indiana! We could not have accomplished this without the support of others generous donations of meat to our program.
Food insecurity throughout Indiana has increased significantly over the past year, fueled in part by rising inflation, disruptions in our supply chain, and recovery from a global pandemic. In fact, according to the 2022 Indiana Kids Count Data Book by the Indiana Youth Institute, 1-in-3 Indiana families say that food costs keep their kids from eating enough. Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, but sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain. This year, more than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries and several are turning to food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens for help—many for the first time. Unfortunately, these agencies are facing the same diminished purchasing power that families are experiencing with their own personal grocery budgets. In fact, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Price Index, the price of chicken breast alone—once considered a cheaper protein option—has risen over 48% throughout the Midwest since November of last year. As inflation continues to rise, the need for our program becomes even greater. Since the beginning of January 2022, we have seen an unprecedented increase in applications to our program from hunger-relief agencies needing meat for their patrons, as they simply cannot afford to purchase it and it is seldom donated by the public.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking for your help! Will you consider donating livestock or deer to our program to help provide nutritious meals to those in need within your own community? You can find a list of participating meat processors and more information of how you can help at www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org. Together we can make a positive impact on the quality of life for Hoosiers by providing nutritious meat to hunger relief agencies within Indiana…One Pound at a Time!
Katie DeForest
Garrett
