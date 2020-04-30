To the editor:
When searching for fiscally responsible people to vote for in this primary election, I highly recommend Amy Prosser for County Council. This council is where the money spenders for our county are located. It is probably the most important group in our local government. We need the most fiscally responsible people on this council and not rely on the good old boys club to lead us into greater unsustainable debt.
I have known Amy Prosser for only a couple of years, but I have to say that she represents exactly what I look for in a candidate. A strong belief in looking at all aspects of a decision when asked to spend our tax dollars is the main criteria I require for my vote for a position on the county council.
Amy Prosser played an integral part in the defeat of the school referendum and as a result we had a lower tax on the school portion of our property tax bill. Keeping her eye on our county spending is what she will excel at. I appreciate that.
Without any backing from the local Republican Party, Amy has taken time to go door to door to introduce herself and get to know the people she is to represent. She is so much more than just handing out flyers and putting up signs. She actually cares about what the people think and need, and I believe her position and votes will reflect that.
In the past Amy has worked diligently in aiding others in their effort to be elected and has now chosen to enter the race herself. I believe she is one of the most qualified candidates out there. We would be lucky to have her.
Voting for Amy Prosser is a step in the right direction for DeKalb County for sustainable growth. Growth yes — but make it count.
Vote this primary and vote for Amy Prosser. You will be glad you did.
Thank you.
Valerie Hunter
Corunna
