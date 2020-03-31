To the editor:
Contemporary events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a plethora of misinformation regarding the nature and severity of the virus, not just in the United States, but around the globe, which is exacerbated by the decentralized nature of the modern media landscape combined with a woeful lack of judicious conduct online. Premiere among this misinformation is the assertion that COVID-19 is basically the common cold or a “really mild flu.”
True, COVID-19 belongs to the same family of viruses, “coronaviruses,” responsible for the common cold. However if we are to draw that comparison, the same family of viruses is also responsible for MERS and SARS. Focusing on MERS in particular, according to a 2016 paper by Anthony R. Fehr and Stanley Perlman of the Department of Microbiology, University of Iowa, as of 2014 the fatality rate for MERS was 40%. Granted many of the areas impacted by MERS had less-than-ideal health care. The fatality rate for COVID-19 is presently in flux due to the ongoing nature of the pandemic, but preliminary numbers redistributed by Oxford University’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine — which has yet to be peer-reviewed — provides fatality rates as high as greater than 11%, such is the case in Bangladesh; and .30% in Israel. To reiterate, these numbers are in flux and honestly shouldn’t be used as any authoritative measure at this time, except to perhaps draw to the public’s attention the potential impact the virus might have on local and regional health care systems, thereby affecting COVID-19 patient outcomes.
Generally, governments’ response to the pandemic isn’t so much to prevent people from contracting the virus full-stop (although that certainly wouldn’t hurt) as it is an attempt to slow transmission rates so our health care system isn’t completely overwhelmed by the number of presentations due to complications that can accrue as the virus runs its course. The majority of cases, mind you, are indeed mild. For example, if I contracted COVID-19, I would likely only experience symptoms indicative of the common cold. However, for those of us who are more vulnerable, not just the elderly, but also those of us on immunosuppressants, chemotherapy patients, or those who otherwise have compromised immune systems; and those who have preexisting respiratory conditions — among other things — are also more susceptible to complications due to COVID-19. We quarantine for them.
It is absurd to claim that the government acted without verification to mitigate the situation and if anything the evidence we have now for the disease supports government-imposed measures.
Further, some could argue that, given how much time we’ve had to prepare for this relative to Italy and China, the government didn’t act fast enough. Hospitals are already becoming overrun by the number of COVID-19 patients. One hospital in Seattle — at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 — closed its doors due to full capacity. Another hospital referred expecting mothers to another facility because they converted their maternity ward (a whole floor) into a COVID-19 unit.
The Associated Press reports that a nurse based in New York passed away working non-stop after contracting the virus from patients. The Navy is dispatching hospital ships, a closed hospital in Chicago has been re-opened, rooms and auditoriums are being retrofitted as makeshift COVID-19 units. Hospitals around the country are preparing for the worst, if not already experiencing some of it (as is the case in New York) and given the relatively recent countermeasures enacted by numerous state governments to “flatten the curve,” in conjunction with the variable incubation period of COVID-19 (2-14 days after contracting the virus before symptoms appear), not to mention the fact that patients aren’t liable to seek medical attention until they cross a certain threshold of severity, means that we are nowhere near the peak of this pandemic nor have we even begun to experience the full-fledged affect this virus will wreak on our health care system, which will affect all of us.
The present state of Italy’s health care system, where doctors are left with having to determine which patients are more likely to live to decide who gets expedited treatment, should serve as a warning. Italians, in communicating with us and others through the media and online, are all generally singing the same tune: “Get ready and take this seriously.” They join a chorus of other people in heavily-impacted regions.
We are privileged to have been given the opportunity to see what this virus can do to health care systems similar to ours, the question now stands whether we — as a country — are going to tend to this accordingly or if we’re going to erroneously dismiss it as the common cold, making an already bad situation worse.
Stay inside, stay healthy, be alert but not anxious, and if you can afford it, support local business.
Zion Moulder
Kendallville
