To winners of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s annual awards: Chris Straw, who received the Allen Graber Citizenship Award; and Beacon Credit Union, Byler Lane Winery, YMCA of DeKalb County, Garrett High School Career Development Team, Chad Sutton of Garrett High School, Doug Lockwood and Jenn Gibson.
To founders of The Farm, which held an open house last week for its newly constructed foster home north of LaGrange. It will house children who through no fault of their own wind up in the legal system, by creating a safe place for them to reside in the days following a parent’s arrest.
To No-Sag Products of Kendallville, which earned national recognition for hiring, training and retaining veterans in its workforce. It is one of 12 companies in Indiana that were recognized with the Hire Vets Medallion in a ceremony at the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
