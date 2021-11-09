To the editor:
Please do not rezone this property to facilitate the Metal X business. This would directly impact the YMCA as it would run right alongside the children’s splash pad and the walking trail that surrounds the building and grounds.
This type of a facility would be better served by being outside the city limits. We are losing our green spaces.
Sharon Payne
Auburn
