90 years ago
• The little red memorial poppies which disabled World War veterans made through the winter months, were sold in Kendallville today by the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and assistants. Some 1,500 poppies were the quota for this city and indications are that the poppies will all be sold before evening. The poppies are paper replicas of the wild European poppies which bloomed on the battlefields of Flanders. Since the war, the flowers have become recognized throughout the world as the symbol of war sacrifice.
