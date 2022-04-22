To the editor:
Brady Thomas is my choice to be the next sheriff of DeKalb County. I have known Brady for many years, in both personal and multiple professional manners. While my entire career has not been in full time emergency services, I am now at the point it is over half. Also, prior to my full time career as an emergency 911 dispatcher and now police officer, I spent nearly 20 years as a volunteer firefighter in DeKalb County. These are the multiple ways I have had interactions with Brady in a professional way.
When it comes to emergency services, more so law enforcement, it takes a special individual to not only do the job, but exceed at it. While the job of law enforcement is mostly enforcing the law, there are ways to have success outside the normal scope of just those words that describe the profession. It is those who are willing to do the little things to impact people’s lives on a daily basis without hesitation or complaint. Brady has always been one to look to solve the issue or take on any situation head on in the calmest, coolest, and most collected approach possible.
The DCSO needs a leader that knows how to not only problem solve, but involve all those around them to achieve the best possible outcome. Brady brings a sense of leadership that I feel anyone that talks to him can get behind. The ability to rally those that work for you and genuinely care about situations presented is not a sentiment that can be easily faked. I truly feel that supporting Brady Thomas is supporting a positive, caring and honorable future for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Aaron Goldner
Fort Wayne, employed in Waterloo
